China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky

China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...

13 december 2021

How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...

06 december 2021

The indelicate balance of ethics against profit

I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...

29 november 2021

Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost

The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...

22 november 2021

Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”

Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...

15 november 2021

Israel’s AML and Tax Authorities lower risk of diamond Industry

Israel’s anti-money laundering and tax authorities have lowered the risk rating of Israel’s diamond industry from high to medium. This comes in the wake of measures implemented by the industry over the past several years to improve transparency and compliance with international financial guidelines. It is seen by the industry as a very important achievement, and a vote of confidence in the industry, says a press note from the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI).According to IDI, the risk rating, which was published in November in a comprehensive review of Israel’s AML risks, was lowered from 3.7 to 2.7, with the report concluding …’In light of the important measures taken by the industry in cooperation with the AML and tax authorities we have lowered the risk rating from high to medium.’ The government’s decision came after working on the matter with the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI), the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA).IDE President Boaz Moldawsky said that this is a very important accomplishment for the Israel diamond industry that will positively impact the industry’s relations with financial institutions and government authorities. “We see this as a vote of confidence in the Israel diamond industry, and a step towards the establishment of a free trade zone in the Israel Diamond Exchange,” Moldawsky added.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

