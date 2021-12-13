Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai
This marks the opening of the 13th De Beers Forevermark Boutique in the country. India’s legendary sportswoman Sania Mirza, who has proved her dedicated commitment towards tennis for decades, graced the opening.
“It gives me immense pleasure to associate with De Beers Forevermark as they launch their first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai. Just like my commitment and passion towards tennis, each De Beers Forevermark diamond promises beautiful, rare, responsibly sourced, natural diamonds each inscribed with a unique identification number,” said Sania Mirza.“We consider the launch of the boutique an important landmark in our relationship, and we are sure our association would go a long way in the future. At the boutique, we have all the latest jewellery collections that can be worn every day as well as for special occasions. I am sure our customers will enjoy shopping in this modern retail experience," said Bhavin Jhakia, Director, Om Jewellers.
“Opening our first boutique in Mumbai with Om Jewellers was a natural progression to our decade long association. As consumers have moved towards buying things that are meaningful and hold value, diamonds are a very important purchase. We share the same brand value and ethos and we enhance the retail experience by offering among the world’s most beautiful diamonds.”, said, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished