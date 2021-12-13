De Beers Forevermark launches its first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai

De Beers Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, launched its very first exclusive diamond boutique Mumbai with trusted retail partner Om Jewellers, which will exclusively retail the brand’s diamonds collection.

This marks the opening of the 13th De Beers Forevermark Boutique in the country. India’s legendary sportswoman Sania Mirza, who has proved her dedicated commitment towards tennis for decades, graced the opening.

“It gives me immense pleasure to associate with De Beers Forevermark as they launch their first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai. Just like my commitment and passion towards tennis, each De Beers Forevermark diamond promises beautiful, rare, responsibly sourced, natural diamonds each inscribed with a unique identification number,” said Sania Mirza.“We consider the launch of the boutique an important landmark in our relationship, and we are sure our association would go a long way in the future. At the boutique, we have all the latest jewellery collections that can be worn every day as well as for special occasions. I am sure our customers will enjoy shopping in this modern retail experience," said Bhavin Jhakia, Director, Om Jewellers.

“Opening our first boutique in Mumbai with Om Jewellers was a natural progression to our decade long association. As consumers have moved towards buying things that are meaningful and hold value, diamonds are a very important purchase. We share the same brand value and ethos and we enhance the retail experience by offering among the world’s most beautiful diamonds.”, said, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





