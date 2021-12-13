The 2021 New York Watch Auction realizes $35.9 Million

Phillips in Association announced that The 2021 New York Watch Auction realized $35.9 million, selling 100% by lot, marking the most successful Watch auction in US history.

It was also the most successful year ever for the department – bringing the annual total to $209.3 million.

Leading the auction was the very first Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711 with Tiffany Blue® dial, which realized $6.5 million, making it the highest value watch to sell online at any auction house and the most expensive lot to sell online across all categories at Phillips. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Nature Conservancy.

Paul Boutros, Head of Watches, Americas, said, “Across two days, we saw tremendously spirited bidding from nearly 75 countries, leading to game-changing prices for vintage and modern wristwatches alike. A spectacular George Daniels Tourbillon pocket watch – the fourth timepiece ever produced by the independent watch master – achieved $1.7 million. Bidders also competed fiercely for a Rolex ref. 6241 Cosmograph Daytona Paul Newman “John Player Special,” which sold for $1.2 million. It was also an honor to be able to offer the Omega Speedmaster owned and worn by American author Ralph Ellison, following the publication of his masterpiece, Invisible Man. The watch soared past its estimate to $667,800, over sixty times its estimate, being acquired by the Omega Museum.”



Алекс Шишло для Rough&Polished



