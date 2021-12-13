Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
The 2021 New York Watch Auction realizes $35.9 Million
It was also the most successful year ever for the department – bringing the annual total to $209.3 million.
Leading the auction was the very first Patek Philippe Nautilus ref. 5711 with Tiffany Blue® dial, which realized $6.5 million, making it the highest value watch to sell online at any auction house and the most expensive lot to sell online across all categories at Phillips. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Nature Conservancy.
Paul Boutros, Head of Watches, Americas, said, “Across two days, we saw tremendously spirited bidding from nearly 75 countries, leading to game-changing prices for vintage and modern wristwatches alike. A spectacular George Daniels Tourbillon pocket watch – the fourth timepiece ever produced by the independent watch master – achieved $1.7 million. Bidders also competed fiercely for a Rolex ref. 6241 Cosmograph Daytona Paul Newman “John Player Special,” which sold for $1.2 million. It was also an honor to be able to offer the Omega Speedmaster owned and worn by American author Ralph Ellison, following the publication of his masterpiece, Invisible Man. The watch soared past its estimate to $667,800, over sixty times its estimate, being acquired by the Omega Museum.”
Алекс Шишло для Rough&Polished