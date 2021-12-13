ZCDC on track to record production this year – minister

The state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is on track to record production this year, according to a senior government official.

Mines minister Winston Chitando was quoted as saying by the Sunday Mail newspaper as saying that the diamond company had this year “done extremely well” without providing the projected production figures.

ZCDC produced 756 518 carats in the first half of 2021 against a target of about 1,2 million carats.

The company sold its diamonds at an average price of $85,6 per carat compared to $68,3 per carat it had projected for the period.

ZCDC’s diamond sales in the six months raked in $64.7 million while its expenses and costs were just over $38.4 million.

This saw ZCDC recording a profit of $26.35 million during the period under review.

The company was targeting a profit of $62.1 million and an output of just above 3 million carats this year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





