Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
ZCDC on track to record production this year – minister
Mines minister Winston Chitando was quoted as saying by the Sunday Mail newspaper as saying that the diamond company had this year “done extremely well” without providing the projected production figures.
ZCDC produced 756 518 carats in the first half of 2021 against a target of about 1,2 million carats.
The company sold its diamonds at an average price of $85,6 per carat compared to $68,3 per carat it had projected for the period.
ZCDC’s diamond sales in the six months raked in $64.7 million while its expenses and costs were just over $38.4 million.
This saw ZCDC recording a profit of $26.35 million during the period under review.
The company was targeting a profit of $62.1 million and an output of just above 3 million carats this year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished