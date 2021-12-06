Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
Yesterday
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Petra reduces stake in Tanzania’s Williamson Diamonds
The Aim-listed diamond company said the agreement provides for a capital restructuring of the WDL entity, including to reflect the 16% free carried interest that the government of Tanzania is entitled to receive in the mine.
The capital restructuring will include a WDL share issue with the effect of reducing Petra's indirect shareholding from 75% to 63% and consequently increasing the government of Tanzania's shareholding from 25% to 37%.
It will also include a contribution to the government of Tanzania of 16% of the principal outstanding value of WCL's shareholder loans payable by WDL, with the remaining 84% of such principal outstanding loans continuing to be owed to Willcroft Company (WCL), a Petra entity that currently directly holds shares in the capital of WDL.
Meanwhile, Petra said the agreement also provides for an overall economic benefit sharing ratio between the parties concerning their future economic benefits from the activities of the Williamson Mine.
“The agreed economic benefit sharing ratio is 55:45 as between government: Petra and is intended to capture the parties' entitlements as shareholders as well as to the government of Tanzania, the revenue it collects from WDL arising from taxes, royalties, duties, fees and other fiscal levies,” it said.
“The framework agreement records that the parties have also agreed that WDL shall be entitled to off-set its unpaid and overdue VAT receivables against future government-imposed charges payable by it to the government of Tanzania, with such off-set government-imposed charges treated as paid for the economic benefit sharing ratio.”
Petra and the government of Tanzania will provide financial assistance for the restart of operations at the Williamson Mine, with Petra having already provided funding and the government of Tanzania agreeing to allocate the proceeds of the sale of the 71,654.45 carat parcel of diamonds from the Williamson Mine that was previously confiscated and blocked for export.
The original value of this parcel was assessed in September 2017 at about $15 million, as previously disclosed, although Petra has not had the parcel independently valued.
The mine recently resumed operations and sales, having been on care and maintenance since April 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished