China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
Yesterday
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
India’s gold demand dips while Asian gold hubs pick up activity
Customers in top consumer China were charged premiums of $7-$10 an ounce versus last week's $6-$9. Hong Kong premiums rose to $0.80-$1.80 from $0.50-$1previously.
Markets in China, Japan and Singapore took cues from a dip in global benchmark spot gold prices. In Singapore premiums rose to $1.40-$1.80 an ounce over spot rates - around $1,779 an ounce on Friday - from the last week's $1.30-$1.60.
Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd, said premiums could be moving higher in part because of a reduced inflow of scrap as refiners prepare for annual stock counts. In Japan, gold was sold on par with the benchmark to $0.50 premiums.
A Tokyo-based dealer said some retail investors could buy gold to hedge against concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Indian market flipped to a discount of about $2 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and3% sales levies - from last week's $2 premiums.
"Retail demand has fallen substantially in the last few days, prompting jewellers to reduce bullion purchases," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of Kolkata-based wholesaler JJ Gold House.
