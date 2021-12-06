Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
Yesterday
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Surat’s diamond artisans in dire straits due to shortage of rough diamonds
Due to the outbreak of Omicron in diamond mining regions of South Africa and Botswana, rough diamond prices are up by about 20% since July.
“Since rough diamond prices have gone up, the cutting and polishing units are not replenishing the stock. This is why the work is less at the units,” Diamond Workers Union vice president Bhavesh Tank reportedly told ET. “The workers are not being called every day. Some units have cut down work on Saturdays too. Every day workers are coming to us and complaining about this.”
Dinesh Navadiya, the regional chairman (Gujarat), GJEPC, said: “The units are working on a need-based pattern now as rough prices have gone up. They are very cautious now so that their profitability does not take a hit. The industry had gone through a very bad time in the pre-pandemic period.”
Workers in Surat cut and polish more than 85% of the diamonds available in the world. The diamond city has 6,000 polishing units, which employ nearly 700,000 people and clock an annual turnover of about Rs 1.45 trillion.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished