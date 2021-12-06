Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Anglo American to deliver 35% growth over the next decade
Group chief executive Mark Cutifani said they are also increasing their near-term performance improvement target to between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion by 2023.
Anglo said it maintained strong performance during 2021 and expects further improvement next year.
It said 2021 production rose 7% driven by strong PGMs performance and higher rough diamond demand.
Meanwhile, group finance director Stephen Pearce said their balanced approach is supporting sequenced investment in value-accretive growth and considerable long term business improvement, alongside attractive shareholder returns.
“We have delivered $10.3 billion in cash returns to our shareholders since 2017 and $4 billion in the second half of 2021 alone,” he said.
“Our ongoing investment in the business also supports our emissions reduction objectives and we, therefore, expect our normal cycle of capital investment to continue to fund the majority of our operational decarbonisation projects."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished