Consumer appetite for lab grown diamonds grows with desire for larger diamonds

Jean Dousset, a bespoke fine jewelry & engagement ring brand founded by the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier, released their 2021 Engagement Ring Survey results, revealing consumer insights on lab-grown diamond rings.

Jean Dousset, founder and CEO of his namesake brand and a new lab-grown diamond collection launched in July 2021 called Oui by Jean Dousset, says that there is a disconnect between consumers’ budgets and desired diamond size in an engagement ring.

65% of consumers surveyed said a 1-3 carat diamond center stone is their ‘ideal carat weight’ for an engagement ring, while 49% said their budget for an engagement ring is under $10,000.

14% of the survey’s participants said their ideal carat weight for a diamond engagement ring is between 3-4 carats. Only 9% reported their ideal carat weight for an engagement ring was less than 1 carat.

The most desirable aspect of lab-grown diamonds to consumers is their lower price point compared to natural diamonds.

When asked to identify the most important influencing factor when considering purchasing a lab-grown diamond engagement ring, 46% of respondents said a lab-grown diamond’s lower price point was the most important factor, with sustainability (28% identified this as the most important factor), and more ethical practices (26% identified this as the most important factor) following closely behind.

68% of those surveyed reported being either somewhat or very familiar with lab-grown diamonds. 23% of those surveyed reported not being familiar at all with lab-grown diamonds

Pointed communication and education from the diamond & jewelry industries will continue to increase the popularity of lab-grown diamonds. 36% of those surveyed said they would consider purchasing an engagement ring with a lab-grown diamond. Alternatively, 20% reported they didn’t know enough about lab-grown diamonds to make a decision.

Jean Dousset’s 2021 Engagement Ring Survey was conducted in June 2021 among 400 adults between ages 18-54 who live in a variety of locations across the United States. 93% of those surveyed identify as women, instoremag.com reported.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



