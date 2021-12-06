Exclusive
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Consumer appetite for lab grown diamonds grows with desire for larger diamonds
Jean Dousset, founder and CEO of his namesake brand and a new lab-grown diamond collection launched in July 2021 called Oui by Jean Dousset, says that there is a disconnect between consumers’ budgets and desired diamond size in an engagement ring.
65% of consumers surveyed said a 1-3 carat diamond center stone is their ‘ideal carat weight’ for an engagement ring, while 49% said their budget for an engagement ring is under $10,000.
14% of the survey’s participants said their ideal carat weight for a diamond engagement ring is between 3-4 carats. Only 9% reported their ideal carat weight for an engagement ring was less than 1 carat.
The most desirable aspect of lab-grown diamonds to consumers is their lower price point compared to natural diamonds.
When asked to identify the most important influencing factor when considering purchasing a lab-grown diamond engagement ring, 46% of respondents said a lab-grown diamond’s lower price point was the most important factor, with sustainability (28% identified this as the most important factor), and more ethical practices (26% identified this as the most important factor) following closely behind.
68% of those surveyed reported being either somewhat or very familiar with lab-grown diamonds. 23% of those surveyed reported not being familiar at all with lab-grown diamonds
Pointed communication and education from the diamond & jewelry industries will continue to increase the popularity of lab-grown diamonds. 36% of those surveyed said they would consider purchasing an engagement ring with a lab-grown diamond. Alternatively, 20% reported they didn’t know enough about lab-grown diamonds to make a decision.
Jean Dousset’s 2021 Engagement Ring Survey was conducted in June 2021 among 400 adults between ages 18-54 who live in a variety of locations across the United States. 93% of those surveyed identify as women, instoremag.com reported.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished