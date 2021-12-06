ALROSA nets $ 334 million for rough and polished diamonds sold in November

Today News

According to the company's preliminary data on the sale of rough and polished diamonds in November 2021, the total revenue was $ 334 million, including $ 310 million for rough diamonds and $ 24 million for polished diamonds.

ALROSA’s sales of rough and polished goods during 11 months of the current year reached $ 3.915 billion, including $ 3.736 billion for rough diamonds and $ 179 million for polished diamonds, the company said in a press release.

“End demand for diamond jewelry in the key markets keeps growing at a double-digit rate in Q4, driven by the unleashing of pent-up spending and higher confidence among the main consumer groups. Market participants see solid demand for bridal jewelry and expect this trend to continue in 2022. Midstream inventories are currently at low levels due to the limited availability of rough supplied by mining companies and continuously strong consumer demand,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





