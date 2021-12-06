Diamonds, gold help boost Namibia exports in October

Today News

The value of Namibia’s exports rose by 5.8% in October to N$8.3 billion driven by petroleum, diamonds and gold, according to local news reports.

Namibia Economist quoted data from the country’s statistics office, which showed that diamond exports leapt by 15.8% while that of gold jumped 12.1%.

The biggest contributor to the export growth during the month under review was petroleum/oils/fuels, which went up by 85.1%.

Namibia’s diamonds were mainly sold to the US, Israel, Belgium, Botswana and the United Arab Emirates.

De Beers said last October that Namibia production increased by 65% to 400 000 carats in the third quarter from 242 000 carats, a year earlier.

The increase reflected the suspension of the marine fleet in the third quarter of 2020, as part of the response to lower demand at that time.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





