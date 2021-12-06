Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Christie's Magnificent Jewels achieves $54.9M
The auction achieved strong results for colored diamonds, including the top lot of the sale, a fancy vivid yellow diamond pendant of 70.19 carats, VS2 clarity that sold for $2,850,000.
Other notable results were achieved for a rare fancy vivid orangy pink diamond ring of 5.38 carats, VS2 clarity, which realized $2,670,000, and a fancy dark gray-blue diamond ring of 8.74 carats, Internally Flawless, which achieved $2,610,000.
Other impressive prices were realized for an important Kashmir sapphire ring of 17.73 carats that achieved more than double its high estimate and sold for $2,070,000; a fancy intense yellow diamond ring of 44.12 carats, which realized $1,110,000; and a Van Cleef & Arpels Art Deco diamond bracelet, which achieved $1,230,000, Christie's reported.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished