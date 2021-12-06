Free-of-charge Japanese & Chinese online educational programme offered by SSEF

Today News

The Swiss Gemmological Institute, which is part of the Swiss Foundation for the Research of Gemstones (Schweizerische Stiftung für Edelstein-Forschung, SSEF) has added courses in Japanese and traditional Chinese to its free-of-charge online educational programme, entitled “Understanding Gemstones”, according to a press release from the Institute.

The courses, which cover diamonds, emeralds, pearls, rubies and sapphires, are now available in five languages – English, French, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and Japanese.

The free online Understanding Gemstones programme has been enthusiastically received since it was first launched by SSEF in April 2021. To date, there have been more than 6,000 sign-ups and active students participating on the teaching platform.

“We are impressed at the demand and positive feedback we are receiving for our free online courses,” said Dr Michael S. Krzemnicki, director of SSEF. “Making gem-learning resources available at no cost to the trade and consumers remains a priority for us. We are pleased to be able to make them even more widely available and to further connect with the gem and jewellery community in Asia.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





