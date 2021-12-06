Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Free-of-charge Japanese & Chinese online educational programme offered by SSEF
The courses, which cover diamonds, emeralds, pearls, rubies and sapphires, are now available in five languages – English, French, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and Japanese.
The free online Understanding Gemstones programme has been enthusiastically received since it was first launched by SSEF in April 2021. To date, there have been more than 6,000 sign-ups and active students participating on the teaching platform.
“We are impressed at the demand and positive feedback we are receiving for our free online courses,” said Dr Michael S. Krzemnicki, director of SSEF. “Making gem-learning resources available at no cost to the trade and consumers remains a priority for us. We are pleased to be able to make them even more widely available and to further connect with the gem and jewellery community in Asia.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished