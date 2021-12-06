Pan African makes secondary listing on A2X Markets

Mid-tier Africa-focused gold miner, Pan African Resources, has received approval for a secondary listing on the A2X Markets.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority, in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.

“The A2X listing affords the company’s shareholders another platform on which to trade and it should contribute to lower transaction costs and improved liquidity in our stock,” said Pan African chief executive Cobus Loots.

The miner said it will retain its primary listings on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its level-1 American Depositary Receipts (ADR) programme in the United States of America.

Pan African has an annual gold production capacity of up to 200 000 oz.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





