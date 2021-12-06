Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Pan African makes secondary listing on A2X Markets
A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority, in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.
“The A2X listing affords the company’s shareholders another platform on which to trade and it should contribute to lower transaction costs and improved liquidity in our stock,” said Pan African chief executive Cobus Loots.
The miner said it will retain its primary listings on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its level-1 American Depositary Receipts (ADR) programme in the United States of America.
Pan African has an annual gold production capacity of up to 200 000 oz.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished