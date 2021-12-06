Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Construction of De Beers’ Venetia underground mine about 54% complete – report
The VUP seeks to transition the mine from an open-pit to an underground operation, thereby extending the mine life by 23 years to 2046.
Mining Weekly quoted project director Allan Rodel as saying that the site team had “done a fantastic job” in recovering some of the losses experienced over the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VUP is targeting its first production by late 2022 and ramp-up to full production from 2024.
At least 5.9-million tonnes of ore will be treated through the existing process plant to produce about 4.5-million carats of diamonds a year.
The underground mine would have two shafts and the decline system would reach a depth of 1,000 meters when completed.
Construction of the underground project started in 2013.
Underground production was initially expected to commence in 2021, while the mine was projected to treat about 130 million tonnes of ore, containing close to 96 million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished