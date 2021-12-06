Construction of De Beers’ Venetia underground mine about 54% complete – report

Today News

The construction of De Beers’ $2.2-billion Venetia Underground Project (VUP) is now about 54% complete, according to media reports citing the project director.

The VUP seeks to transition the mine from an open-pit to an underground operation, thereby extending the mine life by 23 years to 2046.

Mining Weekly quoted project director Allan Rodel as saying that the site team had “done a fantastic job” in recovering some of the losses experienced over the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VUP is targeting its first production by late 2022 and ramp-up to full production from 2024.

At least 5.9-million tonnes of ore will be treated through the existing process plant to produce about 4.5-million carats of diamonds a year.

The underground mine would have two shafts and the decline system would reach a depth of 1,000 meters when completed.

Construction of the underground project started in 2013.

Underground production was initially expected to commence in 2021, while the mine was projected to treat about 130 million tonnes of ore, containing close to 96 million carats.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





