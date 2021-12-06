NGTC launches China Diamond Price List and Price Index

Today News

In the 2021 International Jewellery Summit, which was held in Shanghai on November 12, 2021, the China Diamond Price List & China Diamond Price Index based on China Diamond Grading Standards were officially joint-launched by Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), Gems & Jewellery Trade Association of China (GAC) and National Gemstone Testing Centre (NGTC).

The China Diamond Price List & China Diamond Price Index are the first list and index based on China standards, in local currency, and developed by the China team independently. The Co-op Signing Ceremony between SDE and NGTC also was witnessed by many VIPs in the industry during the Summit.

The signed co-op Agreement will work together to set up China Diamond Price List based on China National Diamond Grading Standards. The First version of the Price List was sent to some members of SDE and key clients of NGTC at the end of August and early September by SDE and NGTC respectively. The objectives of this project are to optimize the industry resources and to have the power to speak in market development in the new development pattern featuring domestic and international dual circulation.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





