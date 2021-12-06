Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Sierra Leone’s Peyima Kimberlite exploration programme yields 110.58ct – Newfield
This resulted in a recovered sample grade of 102.37cpht at a +1.2mm cut off.
The largest stone recovered was a 5.07-carat near-gem stone, while the diamonds were categorised as a gem (49%), near-gem (25%) and industrial (26%) quality.
“This first assessment of the Peyima Kimberlite diamond grade and quality is highly encouraging and supports the further work which will include the processing and analysis of a 182kg micro-diamond sample to better assess the grade potential of the kimberlite,” said Newfield executive director Karl Smithson.
“Initial independent valuation of the recovered diamond sample confirmed diamond value consistent with the Kundu and Lando Kimberlites in the smaller sieve classes.”
He said the success of the exploration programme supports the company’s confidence that Peyima holds the potential to expand the global diamond resource at Tongo which currently stands at 8.3 million carats hosted in just 5 of the 11 kimberlites on the concession.
