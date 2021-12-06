De Beers applies to explore for diamonds in north-eastern Angola

De Beers has applied to conduct exploration activities in north-eastern Angola following substantive and consistent reforms implemented by the Government of Angola.

The diamond giant previously had a residual presence in Angola since 2014 after its prospecting licences for the Mulepe-1 kimberlite cluster expired in 2012.

De Beers and Luanda will open discussions to agree on a mineral investment contract, which would establish legally binding terms and conditions to be met by both parties for activities in north-eastern Angola.

“Angola has made significant progress towards creating a stable and more predictable investment environment in which the people of Angola can directly benefit from increased foreign direct investment,” said group chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“As a result of this – and with De Beers’ recognised Building Forever framework for creating lasting positive socio-economic impact for communities, our innovative FutureSmart Mining™ programme that is transforming mining technologies to deliver a significantly reduced environmental footprint, and our proven track record of establishing responsible and mutually beneficial partnerships in the region – we look forward to positive and transparent discussions with the government about the possibility of future investment.”

He said should De Beers discover an investment opportunity in the region, it will apply the same proven governance, social impact and environmental framework that has contributed to long-term and sustainable socio-economic development in the neighbouring countries of Botswana and Namibia.

Independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky said should the diamond giant succeed with its exploration licence application, Angola would be the only major diamond-producing nation where ALROSA, Rio Tinto and De Beers have a presence.

Endiama president Jose Manuel Ganga had previously revealed that they were negotiating with De Beers for its return to Angola.

However, De Beers spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished early last year that they were “not currently involved in such negotiations”.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





