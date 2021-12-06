Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
De Beers applies to explore for diamonds in north-eastern Angola
The diamond giant previously had a residual presence in Angola since 2014 after its prospecting licences for the Mulepe-1 kimberlite cluster expired in 2012.
De Beers and Luanda will open discussions to agree on a mineral investment contract, which would establish legally binding terms and conditions to be met by both parties for activities in north-eastern Angola.
“Angola has made significant progress towards creating a stable and more predictable investment environment in which the people of Angola can directly benefit from increased foreign direct investment,” said group chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“As a result of this – and with De Beers’ recognised Building Forever framework for creating lasting positive socio-economic impact for communities, our innovative FutureSmart Mining™ programme that is transforming mining technologies to deliver a significantly reduced environmental footprint, and our proven track record of establishing responsible and mutually beneficial partnerships in the region – we look forward to positive and transparent discussions with the government about the possibility of future investment.”
He said should De Beers discover an investment opportunity in the region, it will apply the same proven governance, social impact and environmental framework that has contributed to long-term and sustainable socio-economic development in the neighbouring countries of Botswana and Namibia.
Independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky said should the diamond giant succeed with its exploration licence application, Angola would be the only major diamond-producing nation where ALROSA, Rio Tinto and De Beers have a presence.
Endiama president Jose Manuel Ganga had previously revealed that they were negotiating with De Beers for its return to Angola.
However, De Beers spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished early last year that they were “not currently involved in such negotiations”.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished