Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Botswana Diamonds operating loss widens
The diamond explorer said in its annual results that administrative expenses for the year jumped to £402,089 from the previous year’s £356,831.
The company had been exploring for diamonds in South Africa and Botswana.
It said that the drilling campaign in South Africa had been positive.
“The current modelling will assist in evaluating the commerciality of what we have; but note that our work has identified other anomalies likely to be blows, some of which are bigger than anything we have to date,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“The Marsfontein mine within kilometres of our blows was so rich in diamonds that the capital investment was paid back in 4.5 days.”
It also said that the stock markets in recent years had been a hostile place for junior explorers including diamonds.
“Explorers need continued funding at least until a discovery goes into commercial production,” said Teeling.
“A small group of investors have supported placings in Botswana Diamonds and I anticipate that this will continue.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished