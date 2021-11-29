Debswana boosts diamond sales

Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has recorded a 73% increase in sales in the first nine months of 2021 mainly due to the reopening of U.S. and China's consumer markets.

Reuters reports citing data released by the Bank of Botswana that Debswana raked in $2.589 billion in the first nine months of the year compared with $1.498 billion in the same period last year.

Debswana sales eased by 30% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw international travelling being suspended to prevent the further spreading of the virus.

De Beers, however, decided to get some of its rough viewings to take place closer to international diamond centres to accommodate customers who were unable to travel to Gaborone.

The diamond giant conducts 10 rough sales per year in Gaborone.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





