Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Yesterday
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
India’s gold trade deficit widens as gold import shoots up
The gold import bill for the first eight months of the current fiscal year soared 170% compared to the same period of 2020-21 and so did the trade deficit.
Significantly, demand for gold climbed even as international prices soared. Gold prices began their rise as the pandemic wreaked havoc across the world and investors fled stock markets. International gold prices continue to stay elevated due to the rise in inflation. It has, however, come off the all-time high of $2,057 an ounce in August 2020 to trade at $1,750-1,850 in recent months.
The World Gold Council estimates that the Reserve Bank of India bought 41 tonnes of gold in the second quarter of the current fiscal, raising its holding to 745 tonnes. It estimates that 2021 will see the biggest rise in India’s official reserves of gold since 2009 when it purchased 200 tonnes from the International Monetary Fund.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished