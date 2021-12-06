Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
06 december 2021
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022
“The global diamond industry has not just rebounded from the pandemic, it has come back with renewed vigour, performing significantly better than we could have ever imagined. said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange. “Following the success of our recent Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which was largely oversubscribed, we have curated a special programme around the Dubai Diamond Conference in February,” he added.
A series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai throughout the week, beginning with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February; the DDC Gala dinner will host the Jewellery World Awards organised by Informa Markets, the new Jewellery JGT Dubai show, and the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished