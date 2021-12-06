Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022

DMCC will be hosting its flagship Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The various DDC panel sessions will seek to answer why this happened, the changing nature of consumer behaviour, the risks and opportunities for diamond companies over the coming year, and ways to build on this positive momentum to strengthen the entire diamond industry, says a press release from DMCC.

“The global diamond industry has not just rebounded from the pandemic, it has come back with renewed vigour, performing significantly better than we could have ever imagined. said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange. “Following the success of our recent Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which was largely oversubscribed, we have curated a special programme around the Dubai Diamond Conference in February,” he added.

A series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai throughout the week, beginning with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February; the DDC Gala dinner will host the Jewellery World Awards organised by Informa Markets, the new Jewellery JGT Dubai show, and the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





