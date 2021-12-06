Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Mountain Province Diamonds announced revenue uplift based on higher realized diamond prices
During the most recent December 2021 sale, 388,573 carats were sold for total proceeds of $42.7 million (US$33.3 million), resulting in an average value of $110 per carat (US$86 per carat).
This continues the steady improvement through the fourth quarter of 2021 where inclusive of the most recent December sale, 808,739 carats were sold for total proceeds of $85.2 million (US$67.5 million) resulting in an average value of $105 per carat (US$83 per carat). This brings FY21 sales to 3,158,418 carats, for total proceeds of $298.4 million (US$236.9 million) resulting in a FY21 average value of $94 per carat (US$75 per carat).
The Company has now surpassed more than US$1billion in revenue since it began selling in Q1 2017. Recent sales have seen unprecedented levels of demand for the Company's brown diamonds, lower qualities and smaller sizes as supplies from other productions such as Argyle, are now largely absent from the market.
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The price acceleration that we've seen leading into the final quarter of the year has continued, most notably in the smaller size fractions of our diamonds. This price appreciation has resulted in the Company achieving the 3rd highest quarterly average value per carat figure in its history, and the highest since the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, the US$86 per carat achieved in our December sale further reinforces our confidence in a robust diamond market heading into 2022, a pivotal year for the Company as we progress the streamlining of the capital structure."
