How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Yesterday
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
AWDC and ALROSA renew cooperation agreement
The objective of this new cooperation agreement is to improve the scope and efficiency of the ties between ALROSA and AWDC, and to commit to supporting the diamond industry across a broad spectrum of topics, from the open exchange of information to the promotion of joint marketing initiatives. It also seals mutual commitment to protect the integrity and transparency of the diamond value chain by supporting the work of the World Diamond Council and the Kimberley Process and reaffirms the efforts to improve consumer confidence in diamonds as a product. Furthermore, both AWDC and ALROSA emphasize the importance of diamond tracing on the international markets and of joint contribution to the sustainability agenda within a wider context of the UN SDGs. The new cooperation agreement was signed by Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA, and Ari Epstein, CEO of AWDC.
“AWDC is committed to ensure Antwerp remains the world’s leading diamond trade center, and to defend the interests of the more than 1,600 companies it represents”, said AWDC CEO Ari Epstein. “The Russian Federation is the largest producer of rough diamonds worldwide and ALROSA the world’s leading diamond mining company. 86% of all rough diamonds mined worldwide are traded in Antwerp, making the city the most important gateway to the world for Russian diamonds. In this light, renewing our agreement sends a clear signal that we embrace our leading roles in the global diamond industry and that we will work together to turn whatever challenges arise into mutual opportunities, as we have done in the past.”
ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov commented: “Antwerp is the world’s most important diamond trading hub, and Belgium is one of ALROSA’s largest trade partners. Currently, ALROSA has 58 ALROSA ALLIANCE members who buy gem-quality rough diamonds, and 21 of them are companies from Belgium. AWDC is a long-standing and reliable partner for ALROSA, and I am confident that this new agreement will allow us to further our cooperation and aim our joint efforts at the sustainable development of the entire industry within the important context of the ESG transformation of the global diamond market.”
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is an industry-established foundation whose mission is to serve and support the diamond trade in Antwerp, the world's leading diamond trade hub. AWDC is the coordinating body and the official representative of the Antwerp diamond industry, and as such is recognized internationally as the host, spokesperson and intermediary for the Belgian diamond community. In this capacity, AWDC liaises with governments on behalf of the Belgian diamond industry, and actively promotes support for the diamond industry at home and abroad.
84% of all rough diamonds and 50% of all polished diamonds pass through Antwerp. Diamonds represent 5% of the total Belgian exports and 15% of all Belgian exports outside the EU, making diamonds the most important export product outside the EU.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished