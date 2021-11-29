Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Yesterday
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Newfield makes progress at Tongo
Company executive director Karl Smithson said kimberlite ore is being yielded from the return air way (RAW) on the Kundu kimberlite and they are currently stockpiling this at their bulk sample plant for processing.
“The decline towards mining level-1 on Kundu is also progressing which will lead to the first mining stopes being established at Tongo and providing the first run of mine ore,” he said.
“The operations have not been adversely affected by the various worldwide travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant, but we continue to remain vigilant and maintain our strict screening and sanitation protocol on the mine site.”
Newfield said the next two months will see the continuation of the Kundu A RAW development and commencement of the ventilation raise, recovering ore from Kundu in the process.
It said the Kundu decline will progress towards mining level-1 of Kundu A where a rock drive will be developed eastwards towards the first cross cuts that will access the first fissure raise and mining stopes of level-1.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished