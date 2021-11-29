Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Today
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Botswana Diamonds evolving from pure diamond explorer to producer – Teeling
“We have an expectation that one or more of our advanced projects will in the near future potentially turn into a diamond mine,” he said.
“Our focus remains Botswana and South Africa, particularly the geology at the Kaapvall craton which straddles the border between the two countries.”
Teeling said this area had produced many of the biggest and most valuable diamonds ever discovered from some of the largest diamond mines ever developed.
Botswana Diamonds, he said, believes that more discoveries are likely particularly using modern techniques and technology.
Meanwhile, commenting on the diamond market, Teeling said prices have rebounded in recent times after a severe fall in the past two years.
“Demand is strong for gem-quality diamonds in the emerging markets and in the US. Meanwhile, supply is at best static with closures in Australia and production problems in Siberia among other problems,” he said.
“The long-term future looks strong as more people enter the middle class and want the things that most European and American consumers buy. Who would have thought that a pandemic would be positive for the diamond traders?”
He said as the market re-emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, they believe that the middle market of the industry (traders and cutters) is in the best shape for many years.
“Stocks are low, liquidity is good, prices are going up and demand for both rough and polished is very strong,” said Teeling.
“The post-Covid years should see very strong diamond acquisition and gifting. We expect good times ahead for the industry.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished