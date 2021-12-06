Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Sarine names Matthew Tratner GM and VP of North American operations
Tratner's experience in the jewellery industry spans almost twenty years and encompasses project development, manufacturing, marketing, retail sales, e-commerce and publishing.
“Sarine is creating the future of our industry. They are the best-kept secret on the retail side of the jewelery business, and I aim at changing that in North America,” said Tratner.
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "We are extremely pleased that Matthew is joining Sarine's worldwide staff to lead our North American business and operations. He is joining at the perfect timing, as the US market is going through a transition, as it appreciates the crucial part technological and digital solutions play in today’s rapidly changing retail environment."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished