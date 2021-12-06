Sarine names Matthew Tratner GM and VP of North American operations

Matthew Tratner will be joining the Sarine group as General Manager and Vice President of Sarine North America Inc. Tratner will be based in New York City at Sarine’s North America.

Tratner's experience in the jewellery industry spans almost twenty years and encompasses project development, manufacturing, marketing, retail sales, e-commerce and publishing.

“Sarine is creating the future of our industry. They are the best-kept secret on the retail side of the jewelery business, and I aim at changing that in North America,” said Tratner.

David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "We are extremely pleased that Matthew is joining Sarine's worldwide staff to lead our North American business and operations. He is joining at the perfect timing, as the US market is going through a transition, as it appreciates the crucial part technological and digital solutions play in today’s rapidly changing retail environment."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





