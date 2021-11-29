Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Today
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
The search for new diamond deposits begun in the Arkhangelsk region
"There are prospects for the discovery of new diamond deposits in the region, so today we are reactivating exploration work," he said, speaking at the XI International Forum "The Arctic: Present and Future" in St. Petersburg.
Muraev said that the search for diamonds has begun in the Mezen district. The work is being carried out with the support of the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use (Rosnedra) and the Central Research Geological Exploration Institute of Non-Ferrous and Precious Metals.
Three more diamond prospecting facilities are included in the Rosnedra plan until 2024, the minister said.
Today, two large diamond deposits are being developed in the Arkhangelsk region. One of them, named after Mikhail Lomonosov, is located in the Primorsky district, the other - named after Vladimir Grib - in Mezen. Pomerania remains the only diamond-producing region in the European part of Russia, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished