The search for new diamond deposits begun in the Arkhangelsk region

New diamond deposits may be discovered in Pomorie. This was announced by the Minister of Natural Resources and Timber Industry of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Muraev, according to a report in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"There are prospects for the discovery of new diamond deposits in the region, so today we are reactivating exploration work," he said, speaking at the XI International Forum "The Arctic: Present and Future" in St. Petersburg.

Muraev said that the search for diamonds has begun in the Mezen district. The work is being carried out with the support of the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use (Rosnedra) and the Central Research Geological Exploration Institute of Non-Ferrous and Precious Metals.

Three more diamond prospecting facilities are included in the Rosnedra plan until 2024, the minister said.

Today, two large diamond deposits are being developed in the Arkhangelsk region. One of them, named after Mikhail Lomonosov, is located in the Primorsky district, the other - named after Vladimir Grib - in Mezen. Pomerania remains the only diamond-producing region in the European part of Russia, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



