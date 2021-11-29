Signet Jewelers reports third quarter fiscal 2022 results

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its results for the 13 weeks ended October 30, 2021 ("third quarter Fiscal 2022").

Total sales were $1.5 billion, an increase of more than $235 million to Q3 of FY21 and nearly $350 million to Q3 of FY20.

Q3 same-store sales ("SSS") up 18.9% (1) to Q3 of FY21 and up 37.2% (1) to Q3 of FY20.

eCommerce sales were $273.1 million, up 14.4% to Q3 of FY21 and up 96.1% to Q3 of FY20.

Brick and mortar SSS up 20.3% to Q3 of FY21 and up 28.8% to Q3 of FY20.

"While uncertainties remain in the macro environment, our strategies are working as evidenced by strong conversion rates and higher average transaction value. We have built a healthy operating structure enabling transformative investments that are attracting new customers and driving loyalty. Our data-driven customer insights and planning helped us secure earlier receipt of our holiday assortment and ensure no significant disruptions to our supply chain or labor needs," said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





