How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Signet Jewelers reports third quarter fiscal 2022 results
Total sales were $1.5 billion, an increase of more than $235 million to Q3 of FY21 and nearly $350 million to Q3 of FY20.
Q3 same-store sales ("SSS") up 18.9% (1) to Q3 of FY21 and up 37.2% (1) to Q3 of FY20.
eCommerce sales were $273.1 million, up 14.4% to Q3 of FY21 and up 96.1% to Q3 of FY20.
Brick and mortar SSS up 20.3% to Q3 of FY21 and up 28.8% to Q3 of FY20.
"While uncertainties remain in the macro environment, our strategies are working as evidenced by strong conversion rates and higher average transaction value. We have built a healthy operating structure enabling transformative investments that are attracting new customers and driving loyalty. Our data-driven customer insights and planning helped us secure earlier receipt of our holiday assortment and ensure no significant disruptions to our supply chain or labor needs," said Signet Chief Executive Officer Virginia C. Drosos.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished