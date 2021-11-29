GSI becomes first gemological laboratory to join The Plumb Club

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world, announced its new membership in The Plumb Club, becoming the first-ever gemological laboratory to be invited to join the prestigious organization.

"GSI is thrilled to become a member of The Plumb Club," says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI. “We are honored to join this prestigious organization that is recognized for its leadership and positive impact on the diamond and jewelry industry.”

Since its inception in 1983, The Plumb Club has been an organization of responsible jewelry and watch suppliers committed to ethics and to observing the highest standards of business and personal conduct. All members annually sign The Plumb Club Code of Responsibility and seek to enhance retailer and consumer confidence in the club and its members.

"The Plumb Club is thrilled to welcome GSI to our membership roster,” said Lawrence Hess, executive director of The Plumb Club. “With our Board’s recent decision to open membership to service providers, GSI will become the very first gem lab to join our membership.”

GSI is the leader in the testing and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in finished jewelry.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



