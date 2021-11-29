Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Yesterday
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
GSI becomes first gemological laboratory to join The Plumb Club
"GSI is thrilled to become a member of The Plumb Club," says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI. “We are honored to join this prestigious organization that is recognized for its leadership and positive impact on the diamond and jewelry industry.”
Since its inception in 1983, The Plumb Club has been an organization of responsible jewelry and watch suppliers committed to ethics and to observing the highest standards of business and personal conduct. All members annually sign The Plumb Club Code of Responsibility and seek to enhance retailer and consumer confidence in the club and its members.
"The Plumb Club is thrilled to welcome GSI to our membership roster,” said Lawrence Hess, executive director of The Plumb Club. “With our Board’s recent decision to open membership to service providers, GSI will become the very first gem lab to join our membership.”
GSI is the leader in the testing and detection of undisclosed lab-grown diamonds in finished jewelry.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished