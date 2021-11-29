Sarine celebrates 30th million stone being scanned this year through Galaxy® Systems Worldwide

Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products, has announced that its Galaxy® family of scanning and inclusion mapping systems surpassed the milestone of having scanned 30 million stones worldwide in one year.

Since its release into the market in late 2009, the Sarine’s internal inclusion mapping technology, as embodied in the Galaxy® family of systems, has clearly revolutionised planning and production processes by maximising polished diamond yield, while expediting the manufacturing cycle and reducing human error.

To date, the largest diamond scanned worldwide on a Galaxy® system was a 286 carat rough stone, the smallest being a mere 0.013 carat in weight (1.3 points!).

David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "Our staff worldwide is jubilant at having achieved this significant milestone. The Galaxy® technology has become the global standard for scanning rough diamonds across all sizes, qualities and market segments, undoubtedly propelling the industry, along with our world-leading Advisor® planning solution, to a higher level of value. We are confident that our new technologies – the high-speed rough scanner designed for use at the mine's source to enhance traceability and improve internal inventory control, our unique traceability solution – the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM and our AI-based e-GradingTM technology currently in beta-testing, will ultimately also propel the diamond industry to new levels of efficiency and consumer confidence."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





