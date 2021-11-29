Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Yesterday
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
Sarine celebrates 30th million stone being scanned this year through Galaxy® Systems Worldwide
Since its release into the market in late 2009, the Sarine’s internal inclusion mapping technology, as embodied in the Galaxy® family of systems, has clearly revolutionised planning and production processes by maximising polished diamond yield, while expediting the manufacturing cycle and reducing human error.
To date, the largest diamond scanned worldwide on a Galaxy® system was a 286 carat rough stone, the smallest being a mere 0.013 carat in weight (1.3 points!).
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, "Our staff worldwide is jubilant at having achieved this significant milestone. The Galaxy® technology has become the global standard for scanning rough diamonds across all sizes, qualities and market segments, undoubtedly propelling the industry, along with our world-leading Advisor® planning solution, to a higher level of value. We are confident that our new technologies – the high-speed rough scanner designed for use at the mine's source to enhance traceability and improve internal inventory control, our unique traceability solution – the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM and our AI-based e-GradingTM technology currently in beta-testing, will ultimately also propel the diamond industry to new levels of efficiency and consumer confidence."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished