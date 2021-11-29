Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Today
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
SIJE 2021 opens with jewelers showing confidence over return of good times
With the return of SIJE 2021, jewellers at the region are expressing confidence that the market has shown signs of a rebound as the past eight months have indicated increased sales for investment pieces and branded jewellery.
SIJE 2021 is an opportunity for collectors to purchase investment pieces before prices rise even higher. The show organiser, Conference & Exhibitions Management Services (CEMS) has expressed confidence that jewellers who are exhibiting at SIJE 2021 will see a resurgence of interests and opportunities. The show is also a significant platform for the industry to reach out to its important buyers after a pause of almost 24 months.
The 4-day show is a visual feast for buyers and jewellery enthusiasts over a splendid collection of gemstones and jewels in excess of SGD100 million across more than 100 brands from Singapore, Indonesia, Italy, Hong Kong, and the US. Indonesia is the show’s country partner and is showcasing its gemstones and designs from across the archipelago under a dedicated pavilion.
On display at SIJE 2021 are several magnificent pieces by renowned jewellers. The pieces which are being showcased are rare and exclusive and are not readily available outside the show. Local jeweller IVY Masterpiece is presenting a remarkable USD 2 million necklace made up of 35 pieces of 2 to 5 carats cushion cut diamonds each, total weight of 88.81 carats, GIA-certified: along with an arresting USD 1.99 million ring - 16.08 carat round brilliant cut diamond, type IIA internally flawless and colourless, GIA-certified. Simone Jewels which is making a notable presence in the local and international jewellery scene is displaying a breathtaking SGD 280,000 necklace made up of over eight types of precious gemstones, metals and pearls.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished