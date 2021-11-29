SIJE 2021 opens with jewelers showing confidence over return of good times

The Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2021 opened its doors to the public, which marked the return of the region’s most important jewellery show after a long and difficult pause of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-day show was officially opened by Guest of Honour Low Yen Ling, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth; Chairperson of Mayors’ Committee & Mayor, South West District, according to a press release.

With the return of SIJE 2021, jewellers at the region are expressing confidence that the market has shown signs of a rebound as the past eight months have indicated increased sales for investment pieces and branded jewellery.

SIJE 2021 is an opportunity for collectors to purchase investment pieces before prices rise even higher. The show organiser, Conference & Exhibitions Management Services (CEMS) has expressed confidence that jewellers who are exhibiting at SIJE 2021 will see a resurgence of interests and opportunities. The show is also a significant platform for the industry to reach out to its important buyers after a pause of almost 24 months.

The 4-day show is a visual feast for buyers and jewellery enthusiasts over a splendid collection of gemstones and jewels in excess of SGD100 million across more than 100 brands from Singapore, Indonesia, Italy, Hong Kong, and the US. Indonesia is the show’s country partner and is showcasing its gemstones and designs from across the archipelago under a dedicated pavilion.

On display at SIJE 2021 are several magnificent pieces by renowned jewellers. The pieces which are being showcased are rare and exclusive and are not readily available outside the show. Local jeweller IVY Masterpiece is presenting a remarkable USD 2 million necklace made up of 35 pieces of 2 to 5 carats cushion cut diamonds each, total weight of 88.81 carats, GIA-certified: along with an arresting USD 1.99 million ring - 16.08 carat round brilliant cut diamond, type IIA internally flawless and colourless, GIA-certified. Simone Jewels which is making a notable presence in the local and international jewellery scene is displaying a breathtaking SGD 280,000 necklace made up of over eight types of precious gemstones, metals and pearls.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





