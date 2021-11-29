Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Today
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
ALROSA approved a new list of ALROSA ALLIANCE members
The members of the ALROSA ALLIANCE are a group of reliable ALROSA clients with high standards of business conduct and an in-depth understanding of the diamond market. Compliance with the ALROSA ALLIANCE principles is mandatory for any company aspiring to the status of long-term ALROSA client.
In the new 2022-2024 contracting period, the ALROSA ALLIANCE will include 51 buyers of gem-quality diamonds and 10 buyers of industrial diamonds.
In 2021, ALROSA approved a new version of its regulations on the procedure and terms of sale of natural diamonds, setting out the key principles of ALROSA’s commercial relationships with buyers. The document subdivides the clients and respective diamond supply contracts into three categories depending on the nature of the business: retail, diamond cutting, and polishing, and trading.
“ALROSA sets great store by the stability of rough diamond supply, satisfying confirmed demand and minimizing speculative sentiments that can undermine the market. We have therefore updated the way in which we interact with clients, placing the focus on creating added value after the sale of the diamonds. Working on this basis with the updated list of ALROSA ALLIANCE members will ensure the stability of supply for both the clients and the company, while also helping to balance supply and demand on the market,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished