The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Anglo American threatens to fire unvaccinated workers –report
The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports, citing company documents, that the decision will affect "all employees, contractors and any visitors to Anglo sites as well as all-new joiners".
The diversified group will introduce the policy early next year to its 95,000 employees and contractors globally.
“We have been strongly encouraging our employees to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity,” Anglo head of health Elton Dorkin was quoted as saying.
“This has included setting up our own vaccination facilities, where permitted. Requiring vaccination for access is the next step, given that vaccination is the best defense available."
Anyone who will refuse to get inoculated against the virus will be fired as a last resort, although exemptions would be considered on medical grounds.
Anglo is believed to have already introduced a vaccine mandate at some sites in Canada.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished