Anglo American threatens to fire unvaccinated workers –report

Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, is allegedly planning to fire workers not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to media reports.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports, citing company documents, that the decision will affect "all employees, contractors and any visitors to Anglo sites as well as all-new joiners".

The diversified group will introduce the policy early next year to its 95,000 employees and contractors globally.

“We have been strongly encouraging our employees to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity,” Anglo head of health Elton Dorkin was quoted as saying.

“This has included setting up our own vaccination facilities, where permitted. Requiring vaccination for access is the next step, given that vaccination is the best defense available."

Anyone who will refuse to get inoculated against the virus will be fired as a last resort, although exemptions would be considered on medical grounds.

Anglo is believed to have already introduced a vaccine mandate at some sites in Canada.



