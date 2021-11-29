"585* GOLDEN" network released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings

Today News

"585 * GOLDEN" network has released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings. It was created as part of the company's social project - "Children to Children".

Part of the proceeds from the sale of jewelry will be transferred to the "Children's Mission" charitable foundation, which helps children left without the care of their families.

Silver pendants with cubic zirconia and enamel – octopus, butterfly and flamingo - were created according to sketches of Russia's children who took part in the "Children to Children" contest.

"With its social initiatives, the 585*GOLDEN network shows that it is really very easy to help, the main thing is to know how. And such projects as "Children to Children" allow you to please yourself and your loved ones with jewelry presents, while at the same time helping those who are a little less lucky in this life. And what is especially important is to involve your children in good deeds in a playful way," said Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network "585* GOLDEN".

Today, the company occupies a leading position in the jewelry market of Russia having more than 1,000 sales outlets in 420 cities, with this number growing every month.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



