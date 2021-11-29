Exclusive
How to Bid Wisely at Rough Diamond Tenders …
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the world economy so that many businesses have had a substantial downturn in profits, laid-off employees, and many were forced to close business operations. The rough diamond business industry was just one...
Today
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
"585* GOLDEN" network released a collection of jewelry based on children's drawings
Part of the proceeds from the sale of jewelry will be transferred to the "Children's Mission" charitable foundation, which helps children left without the care of their families.
Silver pendants with cubic zirconia and enamel – octopus, butterfly and flamingo - were created according to sketches of Russia's children who took part in the "Children to Children" contest.
"With its social initiatives, the 585*GOLDEN network shows that it is really very easy to help, the main thing is to know how. And such projects as "Children to Children" allow you to please yourself and your loved ones with jewelry presents, while at the same time helping those who are a little less lucky in this life. And what is especially important is to involve your children in good deeds in a playful way," said Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network "585* GOLDEN".
Today, the company occupies a leading position in the jewelry market of Russia having more than 1,000 sales outlets in 420 cities, with this number growing every month.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished