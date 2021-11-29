Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Nornickel and Russian Platinum kick off joint operations in Norilsk
The agreement is a follow-up to the operating partnership agreement in the Norilsk Industrial District between Nornickel and Russian Platinum signed in July 2020.
The service agreements are signed between Chernogorskaya and a number of Nornickel’s infrastructure companies for five years until late 2026. The list of Nornickel’s services includes the supply of electricity, gas, oil products, railway and river transport services, as well as transhipment of cargo at the ports of Dudinka, Krasnoyarsk, Lesosibirsk, Arkhangelsk and Murmansk.
Sergey Dubovitsky, Nornickel Senior Vice President Strategy, Strategic Projects, Logistics & Procurement commented: “Nornickel welcomes the partnership with Russian Platinum in the Norilsk Industrial District. The new contracts as a follow-up to our operating partnership agreement will allow us to deliver an ambitious new project in the region and strengthen Russia’s position on the global markets of base and platinum group metals”.
Yevgeny Vorobeichik, General Director of Russian Platinum commented: “We are pleased to note that our constructive cooperation with Nornickel has enabled us to secure the signing of a package of mutually beneficial long-term contractual instruments that create the necessary logistical conditions for the project to develop one of the world’s largest copper and nickel ore deposits, Chernogorskoye. Russian Platinum is aimed at consistent implementation of the agreements reached with Norilsk Nickel and deepening bilateral cooperation to strengthen the domestic mining industry and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Russian Arctic”.
In addition, Chernogorskaya and Nornickel’s Global Palladium Fund signed contracts for the supply of concentrates containing platinum group metals (PGMs) from the Chernogorskaya ore mining and concentrating plant for 5 years from the plant launch. The contracts provide for the supply of 960kt of nickel concentrate and 280kt of copper concentrate and an option for a 5-year extension.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished