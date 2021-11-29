Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Newly developed Mayskaya diamond pipe will drive ALROSA’s output to 35-36 M carats by 2025-2026
The Mayskaya pipe is located in the Nakyn ore field, close to ALROSA’s existing Botuobinsky and Nyurbinsky open pits and processing plant #16. Once the production has achieved its design capacity of 300,000 tonnes of ore per annum, the deposit will bring approximately 1 million carats a year.
“Our exploration team discovered this relatively small pipe in the 2000s. In Yakutia, as is the case across the whole world, there are hardly any more primary diamond deposits coming to the Earth’s surface. It will take several years to complete the development of the deposit. However, the pipe is located close to the processing plant and other assets, which simplifies its development and reduces costs. This is one of the projects that will help ALROSA to achieve its mid-term production outlook of 35-36 million carats by 2025-2026,” said Alexey Kovalenko, Head of of the Mirny-Nyurba Division.
2021 ALROSA production outlook is ca. 32.5 million carats.
The Mayskaya pipe was discovered in 2006. It is located 3 km southwest of the Botuobinskaya pipe in the Nyurbinsky district of Yakutia, which is approximately 300 km from the town of Mirny. Detailed geological exploration was completed in 2015. The deposit’s total JORC resources are estimated at 12.7 million carats, capital expenditures are planned at around $75 million at the current exchange rate (RUB 5.6 billion) and included in the company’s official capex outlook.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished