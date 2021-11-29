Angola: SODIAM’s 4th rough diamond tender rakes in $19,5m

Angola's National Diamond Trading Company, SODIAM says its fourth rough diamond tender held in Luanda last month raked in $19,5 million.

The 1,012.90 carats sold were special diamond productions from Catoca and Lulo mines.

Lucapa’s Lulo had six stones while Catoca had 15 stones that were placed under the hammer.

SODIAM said 29 companies participated in the tender.

“In the current format of the purchase and sale of diamonds, participating companies presented their bids remotely, in a closed model, on the ‘online’ electronic platform created for this purpose, a model that generates greater transparency in the process and allows for a higher commercial value for available stones,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





