The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
IDI launches Rock en’Roll Campaign to spur Israeli diamond sales
The program offers buyers a discount of up to $100 towards the shipping cost of a diamond purchase of $5,000, and an additional $100 towards the actual cost of the second diamond purchase. No minimum is required on the second buy, which may be from the same or a different qualified Israeli seller.
IDI Managing Director Aviel Elia said, “IDI is continually seeking creative ways to support the members of the Israeli Diamond Industry, especially the smaller and medium-sized companies. We believe that the discount program will provide real incentives for diamond buyers and real benefits for Israeli diamantaires.”
IDI Chairman Arnon Juwal said, “Diamond sales from Israel during the run-up to the holiday season have been extremely robust. We are launching the Rock en’Roll campaign to offer yet an additional boost to holiday sales and we look forward to excellent results this season.”
All licensed Israeli diamond sellers and all diamond shipping companies from Israel are participating in the program. The discounts can be used multiple times. The campaign will run until the end of December or until supplies last.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished