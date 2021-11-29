IDI launches Rock en’Roll Campaign to spur Israeli diamond sales

The Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) launched a campaign on 1st December that offers discounts of up to $200 to buyers of Israeli diamonds from qualified sellers. Titled Rock en’Roll, the campaign is intended to boost the already robust Israeli diamond sales during the holiday period, as per a press release from IDI.

The program offers buyers a discount of up to $100 towards the shipping cost of a diamond purchase of $5,000, and an additional $100 towards the actual cost of the second diamond purchase. No minimum is required on the second buy, which may be from the same or a different qualified Israeli seller.

IDI Managing Director Aviel Elia said, “IDI is continually seeking creative ways to support the members of the Israeli Diamond Industry, especially the smaller and medium-sized companies. We believe that the discount program will provide real incentives for diamond buyers and real benefits for Israeli diamantaires.”

IDI Chairman Arnon Juwal said, “Diamond sales from Israel during the run-up to the holiday season have been extremely robust. We are launching the Rock en’Roll campaign to offer yet an additional boost to holiday sales and we look forward to excellent results this season.”

All licensed Israeli diamond sellers and all diamond shipping companies from Israel are participating in the program. The discounts can be used multiple times. The campaign will run until the end of December or until supplies last.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





