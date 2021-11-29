Macau’s ‘Gem and Diamond Summit’ scheduled for December 10

Today News

The International Gemstone and Diamond Trade Summit scheduled for December 10 in Macau is the first industry-wide global gemstone and diamond conference jointly organised by the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) and the Macau China Diamond and Gem Exchange (MDGE) and co-organised by Informa Markets Jewellery.

The summit aims to highlight Macau’s investor-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure. Macau and the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone are viewed as a gateway for gemstone and diamond companies to the China market.

Powered by Informa Markets Jewellery, the physical-virtual conference is centred on the theme - “Gemstone and Diamond Trade Development, and the Advanced Trend of the Regional Industrial Chain Centre in the Post-Pandemic Era.” It will bring together influential government and industry leaders who will share their insights on Macau’s role as a global gem trading and processing hub.

There will be four ‘online venues’ namely Shanghai, Macau, Bangkok and Hong Kong where industry representatives can have virtual discussions with MDGE.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





