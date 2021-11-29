Hong Kong’s retail revenue from jewellery, watches jumps 23% in October

According to the Hong Kong municipality Census and Statistics Department’s data, the retail revenues from jewellery, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts increased 23% y-o-y to $452 mn in October 2021. Sales across all product categories rose 12% to $3.94 bn.

The entrenched economic recovery and disbursement of the second batch of electronic consumption vouchers helped the markets. During the second half of the year, authorities handed out initial stimulus payments of $256, followed by a second installment worth $385 each.

For the month Jan – Oct 2021, sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts climbed 29% y-o-y to $4.08 bn. Proceeds from all retail types rose 9% to $37.05 bn.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





