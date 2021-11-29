Christie’s announced results of a selection of Faberge Masterpieces from The Harry Woolf Collection

The pre-sale low estimate was more than doubled to £5 203 250 with competitive bidding in the room and online throughout the sale. At closing, the auction had attracted successful buyers from more than 18 countries and 4 continents.

Competitive bidding from Russian clients both in the saleroom and online today was seen in particular on the hardstone animals and works in Russian style. 21% of successful buyers were based in Russia.

The selection comprised 86 pieces from Mr. Woolf’s extraordinary Fabergé collection which he personally composed over a period of nearly fifty years, from the 1970s until 2019.

Alexis de Tiesenhausen, International Head of the Russian Art Department, and Margo Oganesian, Russian Works of Art Specialist comment, “The sale achieved excellent results, selling at 98% and double the overall pre-sale estimate which is testament to Harry Woolf’s incredible collection and his dedication to only collecting the very finest examples of Fabergé during his lifetime. It is very rare to see a single owner collection of Fabergé of such breadth and quality come to the market and the global interest shown today, along with the competitive bidding is indicative of the continued fascination in the House of Fabergé, its unparalleled craftsmanship, and the caché attributed to owning a piece of such repute”.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



