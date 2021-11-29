Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Christie’s announced results of a selection of Faberge Masterpieces from The Harry Woolf Collection
Competitive bidding from Russian clients both in the saleroom and online today was seen in particular on the hardstone animals and works in Russian style. 21% of successful buyers were based in Russia.
The selection comprised 86 pieces from Mr. Woolf’s extraordinary Fabergé collection which he personally composed over a period of nearly fifty years, from the 1970s until 2019.
Alexis de Tiesenhausen, International Head of the Russian Art Department, and Margo Oganesian, Russian Works of Art Specialist comment, “The sale achieved excellent results, selling at 98% and double the overall pre-sale estimate which is testament to Harry Woolf’s incredible collection and his dedication to only collecting the very finest examples of Fabergé during his lifetime. It is very rare to see a single owner collection of Fabergé of such breadth and quality come to the market and the global interest shown today, along with the competitive bidding is indicative of the continued fascination in the House of Fabergé, its unparalleled craftsmanship, and the caché attributed to owning a piece of such repute”.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished