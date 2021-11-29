Hip-hop jewellery to trend at Surat Jewellery Show

Yesterday News

After dominating the world in diamond manufacturing, Surat is now eyeing on becoming a jewellery manufacturing hub… and hip-hop jewellery is only adding to its bling, says a report in Times of India.

A Surat-based manufacturer recently made an umbrella pendant comprising 450 gram gold and studded with 12,000 diamonds of 175 carats costing at least $27,000. With a heavyweight like that, the pendant can be worn only with a heavyset necklace, and hence, the uber ensemble of pendant and necklace set will now fetch a whopping $67,000 plus.

Earlier, hip-hop jewellery was made in countries like the US and the UK, but thanks to growing demand, it has now reached local units in Surat too. Hip-hop jewellery is a trend in a few countries and its manufacture requires expertise.

“Surat is now manufacturing hip-hop jewellery and the manufacturers are receiving orders from abroad. Earlier, Surat would only export polished diamonds for this type of jewellery, but now we are making such jewellery here,” said Jayanti Savaliya, president of Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association.

At the Jewellery Show, which will run from 17 Dec to 19 Dec 2021, about 105 businesses will display their products of jewellery and machinery. Over 8,000 visitors from across the country are expected to visit the three-day show.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





