The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
29 november 2021
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Hip-hop jewellery to trend at Surat Jewellery Show
A Surat-based manufacturer recently made an umbrella pendant comprising 450 gram gold and studded with 12,000 diamonds of 175 carats costing at least $27,000. With a heavyweight like that, the pendant can be worn only with a heavyset necklace, and hence, the uber ensemble of pendant and necklace set will now fetch a whopping $67,000 plus.
Earlier, hip-hop jewellery was made in countries like the US and the UK, but thanks to growing demand, it has now reached local units in Surat too. Hip-hop jewellery is a trend in a few countries and its manufacture requires expertise.
“Surat is now manufacturing hip-hop jewellery and the manufacturers are receiving orders from abroad. Earlier, Surat would only export polished diamonds for this type of jewellery, but now we are making such jewellery here,” said Jayanti Savaliya, president of Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association.
At the Jewellery Show, which will run from 17 Dec to 19 Dec 2021, about 105 businesses will display their products of jewellery and machinery. Over 8,000 visitors from across the country are expected to visit the three-day show.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished