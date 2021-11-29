Christie’s HK auction garners about $64mn

01 december 2021 News

Christie’s Hong Kong auction held on November 28 saw star jewellery pieces sold about 87 per cent by lot and by value; and drew participation from buyers in 14 countries.

The stars of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Autumn Auction were jewellery pieces studded with white and fancy colour diamonds, jadeite and coloured gemstones, which achieved around $64 mn.

The top lot was a pair of diamond earrings, featuring fancy vivid blue diamond centre stones of 3.06 carats and 2.61 carats. The item fetched around $7.45 mn.

A set of jadeite, ruby and diamond necklace and bracelet by Cartier ultimately sold for around $1.03 mn – eight times the pre-sale low estimate of around $128,866.

Vickie Sek, Chairman of Department of Jewellery at Christie’s Asia Pacific, commented, “The exceptional results and solid sell-through rates across our live and online-only sales in 2021 reflect a rapidly reviving market with robust demand.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





