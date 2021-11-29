Smiling Rocks launches Holiday Campaign 2021 - ’All about Love and Warmth’

01 december 2021 News

Smiling Rocks, a lab-grown diamond jewelry brand that aims to build a chain of smiles through sustainable luxury, has launched a new global Holiday Campaign to celebrate the happiness and spread smiles with loved ones.

The company launched this campaign on 20th November, with the brand putting a new spin on the excitement of sharing and gifting to each other.

Together with the start of the campaign “All about Love and Warmth”, the brand introduced a series of spectacular lab-grown diamond jewelry from its best sellers of engagement rings, fashion jewelry, and selected designs for Men’s Solitaire Engagement ring.

Smiling Rocks has launched this campaign with over 400+ retail partners’ stores and online affiliate partners in the USA and worldwide. The campaign will be seen on the Times Square billboard in the Holiday Season Time and across social media platforms.

“It is the most exciting and anticipated time of the year! Everyone is looking forward to creating new and memorable memories with their loved ones and sharing the sweetness of gifting to one another. We are here to spread smiles together with everyone through our passion and love of jewelry”, says Zulu Ghevriya, CEO and Co-founder of Smiling Rocks.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





