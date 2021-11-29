Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Diamcor diamond tender realises an average price of $226.64/ct
The diamonds were recovered from ongoing trial mining exercises at the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.
The company sold 169,574 carats of rough diamonds from the beginning of the year to the end of September generating revenue of $29,2 million, resulting in an average of $171.95 per carat.
Meanwhile, Diamcor recorded a net loss of $525,876 for the interim period ended September 30, 2021, resulting in a $0.01 per share loss.
“The government of South Africa continued with a reduction of some of the remaining restrictions of the mandated COVID-19 shutdown during the quarter, and the company plans to continue to operate with due consideration to maintaining a focus on reduced costs given the uncertain circumstances associated with COVID-19,” it said.
Diamcor also resumed work on its pre-COVID-19 plans for a two-phase expansion of processing facilities, with the first phase aimed at doubling the current processing volumes targeted for completion by September 30, 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished