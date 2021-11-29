Diamcor diamond tender realises an average price of $226.64/ct

01 december 2021 News

Diamcor Mining sold 4,326.56 carats of rough diamonds during the reporting period ended September 30, 2021, generating revenue of just above $1 million for an average price of $226.64 per carat.

The diamonds were recovered from ongoing trial mining exercises at the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia project in South Africa.

The company sold 169,574 carats of rough diamonds from the beginning of the year to the end of September generating revenue of $29,2 million, resulting in an average of $171.95 per carat.

Meanwhile, Diamcor recorded a net loss of $525,876 for the interim period ended September 30, 2021, resulting in a $0.01 per share loss.

“The government of South Africa continued with a reduction of some of the remaining restrictions of the mandated COVID-19 shutdown during the quarter, and the company plans to continue to operate with due consideration to maintaining a focus on reduced costs given the uncertain circumstances associated with COVID-19,” it said.

Diamcor also resumed work on its pre-COVID-19 plans for a two-phase expansion of processing facilities, with the first phase aimed at doubling the current processing volumes targeted for completion by September 30, 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





