Phillips achieves the first ever FY of white glove sales in Asia’s auction history

01 december 2021 News

Phillips announced the Hong Kong Watch Auction XIII: realised over US$ 30 million, more than 43% of its pre-sale high estimate, achieving the highest ever sale total for a watches sale at Phillips Asia, bringing the annual total to US$54 million, the highest ever achieved by Phillips Watch department in the region.

Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia, said: “We have been witnessing our consistent growth in Asia, with this season’s sale total marking a 75% increase from the previous year and a 21% increase from the previous season…The number of online bidders for our Hong Kong watch sales continues to reach new heights, smashed all previous records with 1,800 online registrants from 70 countries, the highest for any auction staged by the company in Asia, and nearly 60% of lots sold to online bidders. Timeless and quality watches are never going out of fashion, with many watches in the sale sold well above their high estimates, especially the two new world records for the most iconic Daytona variants – the ‘JPS’ (lot 819) and the ‘Panda’ (lot 1043). We are very much looking forward to the final watches sale this year in New York on 11-12 December.”



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



