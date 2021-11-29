Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Phillips achieves the first ever FY of white glove sales in Asia’s auction history
Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia, said: “We have been witnessing our consistent growth in Asia, with this season’s sale total marking a 75% increase from the previous year and a 21% increase from the previous season…The number of online bidders for our Hong Kong watch sales continues to reach new heights, smashed all previous records with 1,800 online registrants from 70 countries, the highest for any auction staged by the company in Asia, and nearly 60% of lots sold to online bidders. Timeless and quality watches are never going out of fashion, with many watches in the sale sold well above their high estimates, especially the two new world records for the most iconic Daytona variants – the ‘JPS’ (lot 819) and the ‘Panda’ (lot 1043). We are very much looking forward to the final watches sale this year in New York on 11-12 December.”
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished