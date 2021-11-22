Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
Rough diamond prices up 10% on supply concerns
Rough diamond prices have risen about 10% owing to supply concerns amid a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, spreading in South Africa and Botswana.
Gems and jewellery comprise the second-largest export earner for India, with diamonds accounting for more than 63% of this. India cuts and polishes 14 out of 15 diamonds in the world. "Demand is outstripping supply. The supply side is under pressure since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year. The situation was getting normalised. But now this new variant of Covid-19 has surfaced in South Africa and Botswana. It will further put pressure on the supply side," Vipul Shah, vice-chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) told Economic Times.
Prices of rough diamonds have risen 5-10% in the past few days, prompting India's diamond processors to hold back their stock. They are not keen to replace the stock since they will have to buy rough diamonds at a higher price. Diamond cutting and polishing units in Surat had announced a longer Diwali vacation this year so as to put a check on polished diamond production. The units reopened on November 22. Though rough diamond prices have gone up, polished diamond prices have not gone up in the same proportion.
