The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yesterday
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
B2Gold eyes gold assets in Zimbabwe
Bloomberg quoted the chief executive of the Canadian company Clive Johnson as saying that it held talks with Harare “to see if they are ready for us to come in”.
“There is really a strong case and we are making that case in Zimbabwe,” he said.
“We are looking at it as intriguing potential with some advanced projects as well as exploration potential.”
B2Gold had shown interest in a mothballed Zimbabwean gold mine two years ago, although it wanted to be exempted from a law that forces miners to sell all the metal to a unit of the country’s central bank.
Mines minister Winston Chitando said that B2Gold is holding talks with privately-owned gold mining firms.
B2Gold was said to be interested in buying operating assets in Zimbabwe as well as entering into joint ventures.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished