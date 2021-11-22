B2Gold eyes gold assets in Zimbabwe

B2Gold, which owns mines in Africa and Asia, has shown interest in acquiring gold assets in Zimbabwe, according to media reports.

Bloomberg quoted the chief executive of the Canadian company Clive Johnson as saying that it held talks with Harare “to see if they are ready for us to come in”.

“There is really a strong case and we are making that case in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We are looking at it as intriguing potential with some advanced projects as well as exploration potential.”

B2Gold had shown interest in a mothballed Zimbabwean gold mine two years ago, although it wanted to be exempted from a law that forces miners to sell all the metal to a unit of the country’s central bank.

Mines minister Winston Chitando said that B2Gold is holding talks with privately-owned gold mining firms.

B2Gold was said to be interested in buying operating assets in Zimbabwe as well as entering into joint ventures.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





