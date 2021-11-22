Exclusive
The indelicate balance of ethics against profit
I am slightly pained to write this blog, as over the years I've made many close friends and contacts in Switzerland, not to mention worked very closely with several Swiss-based companies as part of our recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, including...
Yesterday
Yakut diamonds, the symphony of permafrost
The Yakutia-based Kierge company, one of the Top 100 of the leading jewellery brands in Russia, opened its showroom in Moscow this autumn, which is gaining popularity in the capital of Russia. “Kierge” is the Yakut for a “finery, decoration” in a broad...
22 november 2021
Vladislav Zhdanov - “The use of diamonds in high technologies is the main and key target of the diamond synthesis technologies”
Vladislav Zhdanov, Professor at the Higher School of Economics, Advisor to Director General - Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian Railways company, and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018). He is a physicist by background...
15 november 2021
Ali Pastorini: The white diamond is the equivalent of a white shirt for a woman
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
08 november 2021
“As a purist and old school diamantaire, I don't believe in LGD,” says Vin Lee, CEO Grand Metropolitan
Vin Lee, the King of Luxury, doesn’t need any introduction. He is a self-made billionaire CEO of Grand Metropolitan. The Beverly Hills' family office Grand Metropolitan is $7 billion AUM privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 60-brand...
01 november 2021
Expert sees low grade, but profitable kimberlites in Angola
“There is nothing to worry about as the low grades are mainly Type 2 diamonds,” SRK Consulting Canada’s Herman Grutter told Angola’s International Diamond Conference last week in Saurimo.
“You can make money with Type 2 diamonds…northern Lesotho is a good example.”
He said the Letseng mine in Lesotho recorded a grade of 1.8 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) and price of $1900 per carat, while Mothae registered a grade of 3.1 cpht and price of about $850/ct.
He said Angola has large kimberlite deposits in Angola that need attention.
Meanwhile, Grutter told the conference that diamonds from Angola had quality better than the global average and are similar to what is found in the southern African region.
Angola’s largest diamond mine, Catoca has a diamond deposit that occurred in a kimberlite pipe.
Lucapa recently recovered 13 diamonds with a total weight of 4.15 carats from the initial processing of the L028 kimberlite bulk sample at the Lulo concession.
The L028 sample of 2,192 bulked m3 was processed through the Lulo alluvial plant and the largest stone recovered was a 0.93 carat white diamond with the largest Type IIa diamond recovered weighing 0.59 carats.
The L028 sample represents the highest number of diamonds recovered from any of the kimberlites sampled in the Canguige catchment to date and follows on from the results obtained in the alluvial sample taken from the Canguige river in 2020, where 1,865 cubic metres of gravel yielded 30.3 carats of diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished